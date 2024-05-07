Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 25,184 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,340,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CGDV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 619,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,134. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

