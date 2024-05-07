Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,465 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 191.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,450,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.16. The company had a trading volume of 73,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,747. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

