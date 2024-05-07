Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. 467,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,723. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

