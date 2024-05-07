Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.80

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 158260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $584.90 million, a P/E ratio of -66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

