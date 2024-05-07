Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,791. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.86, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

