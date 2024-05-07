Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.68

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 347861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.