iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,658. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

