Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.21

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.21 and last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 235436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,074,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,544,000 after buying an additional 738,684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 869,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,504,000 after buying an additional 738,619 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after buying an additional 726,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

