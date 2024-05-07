Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.40

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 36836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

