JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 264,125 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

