W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

WPC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. 351,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

