Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 11,832 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 94,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,064,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. 40,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

