Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NWN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 40,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

