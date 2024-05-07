Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.00

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $167.39, with a volume of 29613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Get Garmin alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.05.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.