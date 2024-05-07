Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.20

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 118.84 ($1.49), with a volume of 830165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,657.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,303.66). Company insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

