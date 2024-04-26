Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.75.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.37. 9,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.