Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $7.87. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accolade shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 200,076 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Get Accolade alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade Stock Down 9.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Accolade by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Accolade by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.