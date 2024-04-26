TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $140.74, but opened at $135.84. TFI International shares last traded at $134.44, with a volume of 219,808 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
