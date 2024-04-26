National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in April

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

National Australia Bank stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. 40,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

