Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Lowered to $294.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $297.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

CB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.73. 224,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,597. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.45. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

