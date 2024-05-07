Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BWS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Adeia in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 295,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,696. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Adeia has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 42.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adeia by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

