Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 824,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

