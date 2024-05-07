HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,700. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $312.63. 210,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.