Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DEO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.21. The company had a trading volume of 200,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,215. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.