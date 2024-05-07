Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Grove Collaborative stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 116,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.28%. The firm had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 25,900 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 349,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $103,417 and sold 19,455 shares valued at $32,263. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.