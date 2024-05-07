MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $450.90. The stock had a trading volume of 732,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,064. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $420.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 872,088 shares of company stock valued at $395,452,118. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

