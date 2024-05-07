NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,327. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 460.31 and a quick ratio of 460.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 39,573 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

