CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 356,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,075. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

