Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPRE. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 321,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

