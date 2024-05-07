16,430 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. 1,290,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,551. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

