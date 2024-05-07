Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.26) to GBX 4,320 ($54.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on Clarkson
Clarkson Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Clarkson
In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.19), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($961,054.96). 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.