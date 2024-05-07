Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.26) to GBX 4,320 ($54.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of LON:CKN traded up GBX 75 ($0.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,995 ($50.19). 1,496,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,630. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,459.85 and a beta of 1.16. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,500 ($31.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,145 ($52.07). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,941.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,431.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.19), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($961,054.96). 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

