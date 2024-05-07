MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.94 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.7% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 529,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,447. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.