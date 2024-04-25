ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE ZTO opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.04.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.70%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
