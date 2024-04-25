Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $624,096.92 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 98,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,048,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,347,147.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.
Tile Shop Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $286.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.67.
Institutional Trading of Tile Shop
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 62.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tile Shop
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.