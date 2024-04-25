Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) CEO William Fehrman Acquires 25,000 Shares

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centuri Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTRI opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

