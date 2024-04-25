Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) CEO William Fehrman Acquires 25,000 Shares

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Centuri Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CTRI opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $25.60.
About Centuri
