ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $1,095,442.53 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $622,608.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $491,770.62.

On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.