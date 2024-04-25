Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.300 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of WH stock traded up $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $75.49. 1,181,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,411. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

