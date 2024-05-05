First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $196,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $235.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

