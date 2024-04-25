Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.74. 19,010,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,874,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

