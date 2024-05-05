Ankr Price Hits $0.0487 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $486.77 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011631 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,706.42 or 0.99942980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00095724 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04870117 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $18,217,008.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

