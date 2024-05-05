iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 103,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $331.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.11 and its 200-day moving average is $309.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.41 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

