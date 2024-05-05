Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

