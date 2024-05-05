EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $913.49 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $913.49 million and $78.46 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001296 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,124,993,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,000,779 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

