BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Announces Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, reports. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.
BNCCORP Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BNCC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. BNCCORP has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80.
BNCCORP Company Profile
