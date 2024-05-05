BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Announces Earnings Results

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, reports. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

BNCCORP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BNCC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. BNCCORP has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

