G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, G999 has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001072 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

