Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $354.48 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Casper has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $354.48 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,579,412,429 coins and its circulating supply is 11,986,822,569 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,578,802,491 with 11,986,241,364 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02931929 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,458,971.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

