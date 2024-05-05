Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Issues Earnings Results

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

Shares of KEI stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.82 and a 12-month high of C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,497.00. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,597 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Stories

