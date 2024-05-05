First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PPG opened at $132.92 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.