First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

