SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 456.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

